100 Danish kroner to CFA francs BCEAO

Convert DKK to XOF at the real exchange rate

100 dkk
8801 xof

1.00000 DKK = 88.01490 XOF

Mid-market exchange rate at 11:00
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8690451.106692.06081.466521.626280.9266818.7783
1 GBP1.1506911.27335105.9331.687511.871341.0663221.608
1 USD0.90370.78533183.19251.325251.469620.8373516.9694
1 INR0.01086240.009439910.012020310.01592990.01766520.01006520.203978

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to CFA francs BCEAO

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and XOF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to XOF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / CFA Franc BCEAO
1 DKK88.01490 XOF
5 DKK440.07450 XOF
10 DKK880.14900 XOF
20 DKK1760.29800 XOF
50 DKK4400.74500 XOF
100 DKK8801.49000 XOF
250 DKK22003.72500 XOF
500 DKK44007.45000 XOF
1000 DKK88014.90000 XOF
2000 DKK176029.80000 XOF
5000 DKK440074.50000 XOF
10000 DKK880149.00000 XOF
Conversion rates CFA Franc BCEAO / Danish Krone
1 XOF0.01136 DKK
5 XOF0.05681 DKK
10 XOF0.11362 DKK
20 XOF0.22723 DKK
50 XOF0.56809 DKK
100 XOF1.13617 DKK
250 XOF2.84043 DKK
500 XOF5.68085 DKK
1000 XOF11.36170 DKK
2000 XOF22.72340 DKK
5000 XOF56.80850 DKK
10000 XOF113.61700 DKK