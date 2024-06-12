Danish krone to Sierra Leonean leones exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Sierra Leonean leones is currently 3.243,970 today, reflecting a -0.541% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.085% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Sierra Leonean leones has fluctuated between a high of 3.295,570 on 06-06-2024 and a low of 3.235,540 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.773% increase in value.