Danish krone to Papua New Guinean kinas exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Papua New Guinean kinas is currently 0,553 today, reflecting a 0.095% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -1.060% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Papua New Guinean kinas has fluctuated between a high of 0,560 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 0,552 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.666% increase in value.