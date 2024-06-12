Papua New Guinean kina to Danish kroner exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Papua New Guinean kina to Danish kroner is currently 1,797 today, reflecting a -0.714% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Papua New Guinean kina has remained relatively stable, with a 0.071% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Papua New Guinean kina to Danish kroner has fluctuated between a high of 1,813 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 1,784 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.662% decrease in value.