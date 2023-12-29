amount-spellout.1000 Danish kroner to Guatemalan quetzals

Convert DKK to GTQ at the real exchange rate

1.000 dkk
1.160,91 gtq

1.00000 DKK = 1.16091 GTQ

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:59
Track the exchange rateSend money
Wise

Save when you send money abroad

Loading

Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1060511.0610.868235311.741.6214211.261591.9983
1 USD0.9041110.00030.784991281.851.4659510.181583.1773
1 SEK0.09040810.099997510.078495228.18420.1465911.018138.31748
1 GBP1.151761.273912.73961359.0491.8674812.9706105.96

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Danish kroner to Guatemalan quetzals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and GTQ in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to GTQ rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Danish kroner

DKK to EUR

DKK to USD

DKK to SEK

DKK to GBP

DKK to PKR

DKK to AUD

DKK to NOK

DKK to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Danish Krone / Guatemalan Quetzal
1 DKK1.16091 GTQ
5 DKK5.80455 GTQ
10 DKK11.60910 GTQ
20 DKK23.21820 GTQ
50 DKK58.04550 GTQ
100 DKK116.09100 GTQ
250 DKK290.22750 GTQ
500 DKK580.45500 GTQ
1000 DKK1160.91000 GTQ
2000 DKK2321.82000 GTQ
5000 DKK5804.55000 GTQ
10000 DKK11609.10000 GTQ
Conversion rates Guatemalan Quetzal / Danish Krone
1 GTQ0.86139 DKK
5 GTQ4.30696 DKK
10 GTQ8.61391 DKK
20 GTQ17.22782 DKK
50 GTQ43.06955 DKK
100 GTQ86.13910 DKK
250 GTQ215.34775 DKK
500 GTQ430.69550 DKK
1000 GTQ861.39100 DKK
2000 GTQ1722.78200 DKK
5000 GTQ4306.95500 DKK
10000 GTQ8613.91000 DKK