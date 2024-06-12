Danish krone to Gambian dalasis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Gambian dalasis is currently 9,764 today, reflecting a -0.139% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a -0.750% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Gambian dalasis has fluctuated between a high of 9,933 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 9,692 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 06-06-2024, with a 1.097% increase in value.