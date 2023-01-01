1 Danish krone to Botswanan pulas

Convert DKK to BWP at the real exchange rate

1 dkk
1.99 bwp

1.00000 DKK = 1.99466 BWP

Mid-market exchange rate at 08:26
Top currencies

 EURUSDSEKGBPPKRAUDNOKINR
1 EUR11.1076511.05070.86853312.2471.6217411.274392.1024
1 USD0.902819.976570.78416281.91.4641310.178483.1512
1 SEK0.09049240.10023510.07859528.25620.1467571.020238.33465
1 GBP1.151371.2752512.72351359.4931.8671312.9809106.039

Conversion rates Danish Krone / Botswanan Pula
1 DKK1.99466 BWP
5 DKK9.97330 BWP
10 DKK19.94660 BWP
20 DKK39.89320 BWP
50 DKK99.73300 BWP
100 DKK199.46600 BWP
250 DKK498.66500 BWP
500 DKK997.33000 BWP
1000 DKK1994.66000 BWP
2000 DKK3989.32000 BWP
5000 DKK9973.30000 BWP
10000 DKK19946.60000 BWP
Conversion rates Botswanan Pula / Danish Krone
1 BWP0.50134 DKK
5 BWP2.50669 DKK
10 BWP5.01339 DKK
20 BWP10.02678 DKK
50 BWP25.06695 DKK
100 BWP50.13390 DKK
250 BWP125.33475 DKK
500 BWP250.66950 DKK
1000 BWP501.33900 DKK
2000 BWP1002.67800 DKK
5000 BWP2506.69500 DKK
10000 BWP5013.39000 DKK