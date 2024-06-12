Danish krone to Albanian leks Historical Exchange Rates

Welcome to the Danish krone to Albanian leks history summary. This is the Danish krone (DKK) to Albanian leks (ALL) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of DKK and ALL historical data from 12-06-2019 to 12-06-2024.

1,000 dkk
13,486.40 all

kr1.000 DKK = Lek13.49 ALL

Mid-market exchange rate at 12 Jun 2024
Danish krone to Albanian leks exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Danish krone to Albanian leks is currently 13,486 today, reflecting a 0.322% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Danish krone has remained relatively stable, with a 0.223% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Danish krone to Albanian leks has fluctuated between a high of 13,486 on 12-06-2024 and a low of 13,435 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 12-06-2024, with a 0.248% increase in value.

Top currencies on 12 Juni 2024

1 EUR11.07511.2520.843299.4711.62611.46689.846
1 USD0.93110.4640.784278.51.51210.66283.554
1 SEK0.0890.09610.07526.6150.1441.0197.985
1 GBP1.1861.27513.3461355.2131.92813.599106.569

How to convert Danish kroner to Albanian leks

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DKK in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and ALL in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DKK to ALL rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

