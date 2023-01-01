2000 Djiboutian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

Convert DJF to BTN at the real exchange rate

2.000 djf
934,47 btn

1.00000 DJF = 0.46723 BTN

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8669051.1069592.02011.464111.617280.9327618.7921
1 GBP1.1535311.27685106.1441.688831.865511.0759721.6764
1 USD0.90340.783177183.12941.322651.461030.8426516.9765
1 INR0.01086720.009421180.012029410.01591070.01757530.01013660.204218

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Djiboutian francs to Bhutanese ngultrums

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select DJF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and BTN in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current DJF to BTN rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Djiboutian francs

DJF to USD

DJF to EUR

DJF to GBP

DJF to INR

DJF to JPY

DJF to RUB

DJF to AUD

DJF to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Djiboutian Franc / Bhutanese Ngultrum
1 DJF0.46723 BTN
5 DJF2.33617 BTN
10 DJF4.67234 BTN
20 DJF9.34468 BTN
50 DJF23.36170 BTN
100 DJF46.72340 BTN
250 DJF116.80850 BTN
500 DJF233.61700 BTN
1000 DJF467.23400 BTN
2000 DJF934.46800 BTN
5000 DJF2336.17000 BTN
10000 DJF4672.34000 BTN
Conversion rates Bhutanese Ngultrum / Djiboutian Franc
1 BTN2.14026 DJF
5 BTN10.70130 DJF
10 BTN21.40260 DJF
20 BTN42.80520 DJF
50 BTN107.01300 DJF
100 BTN214.02600 DJF
250 BTN535.06500 DJF
500 BTN1070.13000 DJF
1000 BTN2140.26000 DJF
2000 BTN4280.52000 DJF
5000 BTN10701.30000 DJF
10000 BTN21402.60000 DJF