Djiboutian franc to Bhutanese ngultrums exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Djiboutian franc to Bhutanese ngultrums is currently 0,470 today, reflecting a 0.047% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Djiboutian franc has remained relatively stable, with a 0.275% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Djiboutian franc to Bhutanese ngultrums has fluctuated between a high of 0,471 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,469 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a -0.169% decrease in value.