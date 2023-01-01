1 Cape Verdean escudo to Ugandan shillings

1 cve
38 ugx

1.00000 CVE = 37.82060 UGX

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:59
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692751.107192.05051.464081.61940.93296518.7906
1 GBP1.1503811.2736105.8941.684271.862941.0732721.6166
1 USD0.903250.785176183.14561.322451.462740.8426516.9728
1 INR0.01086360.009443380.012027110.01590520.01759250.01013460.204133

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Ugandan Shilling
1 CVE37.82060 UGX
5 CVE189.10300 UGX
10 CVE378.20600 UGX
20 CVE756.41200 UGX
50 CVE1891.03000 UGX
100 CVE3782.06000 UGX
250 CVE9455.15000 UGX
500 CVE18910.30000 UGX
1000 CVE37820.60000 UGX
2000 CVE75641.20000 UGX
5000 CVE189103.00000 UGX
10000 CVE378206.00000 UGX
Conversion rates Ugandan Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 UGX0.02644 CVE
5 UGX0.13220 CVE
10 UGX0.26441 CVE
20 UGX0.52881 CVE
50 UGX1.32203 CVE
100 UGX2.64406 CVE
250 UGX6.61015 CVE
500 UGX13.22030 CVE
1000 UGX26.44060 CVE
2000 UGX52.88120 CVE
5000 UGX132.20300 CVE
10000 UGX264.40600 CVE