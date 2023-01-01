amount-spellout.1000 Cape Verdean escudos to Tanzanian shillings

Convert CVE to TZS at the real exchange rate

1.000 cve
25.160,10 tzs

1.00000 CVE = 25.16010 TZS

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:56
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8692851.107192.03791.464251.61940.9330118.7904
1 GBP1.1503711.2736105.881.684461.862941.0733121.6163
1 USD0.903250.785176183.13421.32261.462740.842716.9726
1 INR0.01086510.009444680.012028810.01590920.01759490.01013660.204159

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Tanzanian Shilling
1 CVE25.16010 TZS
5 CVE125.80050 TZS
10 CVE251.60100 TZS
20 CVE503.20200 TZS
50 CVE1258.00500 TZS
100 CVE2516.01000 TZS
250 CVE6290.02500 TZS
500 CVE12580.05000 TZS
1000 CVE25160.10000 TZS
2000 CVE50320.20000 TZS
5000 CVE125800.50000 TZS
10000 CVE251601.00000 TZS
Conversion rates Tanzanian Shilling / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 TZS0.03975 CVE
5 TZS0.19873 CVE
10 TZS0.39746 CVE
20 TZS0.79491 CVE
50 TZS1.98728 CVE
100 TZS3.97455 CVE
250 TZS9.93637 CVE
500 TZS19.87275 CVE
1000 TZS39.74550 CVE
2000 TZS79.49100 CVE
5000 TZS198.72750 CVE
10000 TZS397.45500 CVE