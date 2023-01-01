50 Cape Verdean escudos to Myanmar kyats

Convert CVE to MMK at the real exchange rate

50 cve
1049.87 mmk

1.00000 CVE = 20.99730 MMK

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:27
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8695451.107692.07971.464861.618470.9332318.7887
1 GBP1.1500311.2738105.8971.684661.861331.0732421.608
1 USD0.902850.785053183.13441.322551.461240.842516.9634
1 INR0.01086020.009443170.012028710.01590860.01757680.01013420.204048

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Myanmar kyats

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MMK in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to MMK rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Myanma Kyat
1 CVE20.99730 MMK
5 CVE104.98650 MMK
10 CVE209.97300 MMK
20 CVE419.94600 MMK
50 CVE1049.86500 MMK
100 CVE2099.73000 MMK
250 CVE5249.32500 MMK
500 CVE10498.65000 MMK
1000 CVE20997.30000 MMK
2000 CVE41994.60000 MMK
5000 CVE104986.50000 MMK
10000 CVE209973.00000 MMK
Conversion rates Myanma Kyat / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 MMK0.04763 CVE
5 MMK0.23813 CVE
10 MMK0.47625 CVE
20 MMK0.95251 CVE
50 MMK2.38126 CVE
100 MMK4.76253 CVE
250 MMK11.90633 CVE
500 MMK23.81265 CVE
1000 MMK47.62530 CVE
2000 MMK95.25060 CVE
5000 MMK238.12650 CVE
10000 MMK476.25300 CVE