2000 Cape Verdean escudos to Indonesian rupiahs

Convert CVE to IDR at the real exchange rate

2000 cve
308758 idr

1.00000 CVE = 154.37900 IDR

Mid-market exchange rate at 02:06
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8696051.1076592.08971.464921.618540.9332418.788
1 GBP1.1499511.2738105.9031.684661.861331.0731821.6062
1 USD0.90280.785053183.13971.322551.461240.842516.962
1 INR0.0108590.009442570.01202810.01590760.01757570.01013350.204018

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Indonesian rupiahs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and IDR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to IDR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Indonesian Rupiah
1 CVE154.37900 IDR
5 CVE771.89500 IDR
10 CVE1543.79000 IDR
20 CVE3087.58000 IDR
50 CVE7718.95000 IDR
100 CVE15437.90000 IDR
250 CVE38594.75000 IDR
500 CVE77189.50000 IDR
1000 CVE154379.00000 IDR
2000 CVE308758.00000 IDR
5000 CVE771895.00000 IDR
10000 CVE1543790.00000 IDR
Conversion rates Indonesian Rupiah / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 IDR0.00648 CVE
5 IDR0.03239 CVE
10 IDR0.06478 CVE
20 IDR0.12955 CVE
50 IDR0.32388 CVE
100 IDR0.64775 CVE
250 IDR1.61939 CVE
500 IDR3.23877 CVE
1000 IDR6.47754 CVE
2000 IDR12.95508 CVE
5000 IDR32.38770 CVE
10000 IDR64.77540 CVE