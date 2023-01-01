2000 Cape Verdean escudos to Aruban florins

Convert CVE to AWG at the real exchange rate

2000 cve
35.79 awg

1.00000 CVE = 0.01790 AWG

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:35
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8694851.1081592.18761.465581.619750.9335418.795
1 GBP1.1501111.2745106.0261.685591.86291.0736721.6164
1 USD0.90240.784621183.19051.322551.461670.842416.9607
1 INR0.01084750.009431620.012020610.01589780.01757010.01012620.203878

Beware of bad exchange rates.Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Aruban florins

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AWG in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to AWG rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Cape Verdean escudos

CVE to USD

CVE to EUR

CVE to GBP

CVE to INR

CVE to JPY

CVE to RUB

CVE to AUD

CVE to ZAR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise
plane
phones

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Aruban Florin
1 CVE0.01790 AWG
5 CVE0.08948 AWG
10 CVE0.17896 AWG
20 CVE0.35792 AWG
50 CVE0.89480 AWG
100 CVE1.78959 AWG
250 CVE4.47398 AWG
500 CVE8.94795 AWG
1000 CVE17.89590 AWG
2000 CVE35.79180 AWG
5000 CVE89.47950 AWG
10000 CVE178.95900 AWG
Conversion rates Aruban Florin / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AWG55.87880 CVE
5 AWG279.39400 CVE
10 AWG558.78800 CVE
20 AWG1117.57600 CVE
50 AWG2793.94000 CVE
100 AWG5587.88000 CVE
250 AWG13969.70000 CVE
500 AWG27939.40000 CVE
1000 AWG55878.80000 CVE
2000 AWG111757.60000 CVE
5000 AWG279394.00000 CVE
10000 AWG558788.00000 CVE