1 Cape Verdean escudo to Armenian drams

Convert CVE to AMD at the real exchange rate

1 cve
4.03 amd

1.00000 CVE = 4.02857 AMD

Mid-market exchange rate at 01:30
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.869471.1079592.16771.465431.620170.93350518.798
1 GBP1.1501311.27425106.0021.685391.863351.0736521.6196
1 USD0.90260.784775183.18761.322651.462310.8425516.9665
1 INR0.01084980.00943380.01202110.01589960.01757840.01012830.203955

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Cape Verdean escudos to Armenian drams

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CVE in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and AMD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CVE to AMD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / Armenian Dram
1 CVE4.02857 AMD
5 CVE20.14285 AMD
10 CVE40.28570 AMD
20 CVE80.57140 AMD
50 CVE201.42850 AMD
100 CVE402.85700 AMD
250 CVE1007.14250 AMD
500 CVE2014.28500 AMD
1000 CVE4028.57000 AMD
2000 CVE8057.14000 AMD
5000 CVE20142.85000 AMD
10000 CVE40285.70000 AMD
Conversion rates Armenian Dram / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AMD0.24823 CVE
5 AMD1.24114 CVE
10 AMD2.48227 CVE
20 AMD4.96454 CVE
50 AMD12.41135 CVE
100 AMD24.82270 CVE
250 AMD62.05675 CVE
500 AMD124.11350 CVE
1000 AMD248.22700 CVE
2000 AMD496.45400 CVE
5000 AMD1241.13500 CVE
10000 AMD2482.27000 CVE