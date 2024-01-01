Cape Verdean escudos to United Arab Emirates dirhams today

1000 cve
35.67 aed

Esc1.000 CVE = د.إ0.03567 AED

Mid-market exchange rate at 07:56
1 EUR10.842521.0744589.78151.476891.623770.9637220.0087
1 GBP1.1869211.27525106.561.752891.927231.1438523.7481
1 USD0.930750.78416183.56041.374551.511260.8969518.6223
1 INR0.01113820.009384350.011967410.01644980.01808580.01073420.22286

Conversion rates Cape Verdean Escudo / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 CVE0.03567 AED
5 CVE0.17833 AED
10 CVE0.35667 AED
20 CVE0.71334 AED
50 CVE1.78335 AED
100 CVE3.56669 AED
250 CVE8.91672 AED
500 CVE17.83345 AED
1000 CVE35.66690 AED
2000 CVE71.33380 AED
5000 CVE178.33450 AED
10000 CVE356.66900 AED
Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Cape Verdean Escudo
1 AED28.03720 CVE
5 AED140.18600 CVE
10 AED280.37200 CVE
20 AED560.74400 CVE
50 AED1401.86000 CVE
100 AED2803.72000 CVE
250 AED7009.30000 CVE
500 AED14018.60000 CVE
1000 AED28037.20000 CVE
2000 AED56074.40000 CVE
5000 AED140186.00000 CVE
10000 AED280372.00000 CVE