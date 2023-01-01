1 Costa Rican colón to Dominican pesos

Convert CRC to DOP at the real exchange rate

1 crc
0.11 dop

1.00000 CRC = 0.11103 DOP

Mid-market exchange rate at 23:07
1 EUR10.8688751.106391.99761.463581.620830.9344918.7761
1 GBP1.1509111.27325105.8811.684451.865431.0755221.6096
1 USD0.903950.785392183.15791.322951.465090.844716.972
1 INR0.01086990.009444580.012025310.01590890.01761820.01015780.204094

Conversion rates Costa Rican Colón / Dominican Peso
1 CRC0.11103 DOP
5 CRC0.55513 DOP
10 CRC1.11026 DOP
20 CRC2.22052 DOP
50 CRC5.55130 DOP
100 CRC11.10260 DOP
250 CRC27.75650 DOP
500 CRC55.51300 DOP
1000 CRC111.02600 DOP
2000 CRC222.05200 DOP
5000 CRC555.13000 DOP
10000 CRC1110.26000 DOP
Conversion rates Dominican Peso / Costa Rican Colón
1 DOP9.00688 CRC
5 DOP45.03440 CRC
10 DOP90.06880 CRC
20 DOP180.13760 CRC
50 DOP450.34400 CRC
100 DOP900.68800 CRC
250 DOP2251.72000 CRC
500 DOP4503.44000 CRC
1000 DOP9006.88000 CRC
2000 DOP18013.76000 CRC
5000 DOP45034.40000 CRC
10000 DOP90068.80000 CRC