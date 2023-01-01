1 Colombian peso to Sri Lankan rupees

Convert COP to LKR at the real exchange rate

1 cop
0.08 lkr

1.00000 COP = 0.08398 LKR

Mid-market exchange rate at 20:55
Top currencies

 USDEURCADGBPAUDSGDPHPZAR
1 USD10.903551.322850.7852681.463381.3255.49418.5537
1 EUR1.1067511.464060.8691251.619591.4609161.41820.5343
1 CAD0.7559440.6830310.5936191.106230.99784641.950314.0256
1 GBP1.273451.150581.6845811.863541.6809570.668823.6272

Conversion rates Colombian Peso / Sri Lankan Rupee
1 COP0.08398 LKR
5 COP0.41989 LKR
10 COP0.83978 LKR
20 COP1.67957 LKR
50 COP4.19892 LKR
100 COP8.39784 LKR
250 COP20.99460 LKR
500 COP41.98920 LKR
1000 COP83.97840 LKR
2000 COP167.95680 LKR
5000 COP419.89200 LKR
10000 COP839.78400 LKR
Conversion rates Sri Lankan Rupee / Colombian Peso
1 LKR11.90780 COP
5 LKR59.53900 COP
10 LKR119.07800 COP
20 LKR238.15600 COP
50 LKR595.39000 COP
100 LKR1190.78000 COP
250 LKR2976.95000 COP
500 LKR5953.90000 COP
1000 LKR11907.80000 COP
2000 LKR23815.60000 COP
5000 LKR59539.00000 COP
10000 LKR119078.00000 COP