Swiss franc to Tajikistani somonis exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Tajikistani somonis is currently 12,127 today, reflecting a 0.479% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.830% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Tajikistani somonis has fluctuated between a high of 12,236 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 12,047 on 10-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 10-06-2024, with a 0.720% increase in value.