Convert CHF to SAR

10 Swiss francs to Saudi riyals

10 chf
41.79 sar

SFr.1.000 CHF = SR4.179 SAR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:45
How to convert Swiss francs to Saudi riyals

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SAR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to SAR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 CHF4,17889 SAR
5 CHF20,89445 SAR
10 CHF41,78890 SAR
20 CHF83,57780 SAR
50 CHF208,94450 SAR
100 CHF417,88900 SAR
250 CHF1.044,72250 SAR
500 CHF2.089,44500 SAR
1000 CHF4.178,89000 SAR
2000 CHF8.357,78000 SAR
5000 CHF20.894,45000 SAR
10000 CHF41.788,90000 SAR
Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swiss Franc
1 SAR0,23930 CHF
5 SAR1,19649 CHF
10 SAR2,39298 CHF
20 SAR4,78596 CHF
50 SAR11,96490 CHF
100 SAR23,92980 CHF
250 SAR59,82450 CHF
500 SAR119,64900 CHF
1000 SAR239,29800 CHF
2000 SAR478,59600 CHF
5000 SAR1.196,49000 CHF
10000 SAR2.392,98000 CHF