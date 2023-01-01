5 Saudi riyals to Swiss francs

Convert SAR to CHF at the real exchange rate

5 sar
1.12 chf

1.00000 SAR = 0.22440 CHF

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:59
Compare exchange rates

How to convert Saudi riyals to Swiss francs

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SAR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CHF in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SAR to CHF rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Saudi Riyal / Swiss Franc
1 SAR0.22440 CHF
5 SAR1.12201 CHF
10 SAR2.24403 CHF
20 SAR4.48806 CHF
50 SAR11.22015 CHF
100 SAR22.44030 CHF
250 SAR56.10075 CHF
500 SAR112.20150 CHF
1000 SAR224.40300 CHF
2000 SAR448.80600 CHF
5000 SAR1122.01500 CHF
10000 SAR2244.03000 CHF
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Saudi Riyal
1 CHF4.45627 SAR
5 CHF22.28135 SAR
10 CHF44.56270 SAR
20 CHF89.12540 SAR
50 CHF222.81350 SAR
100 CHF445.62700 SAR
250 CHF1114.06750 SAR
500 CHF2228.13500 SAR
1000 CHF4456.27000 SAR
2000 CHF8912.54000 SAR
5000 CHF22281.35000 SAR
10000 CHF44562.70000 SAR