amount-spellout.1000 Swiss francs to Omani rials

Convert CHF to OMR at the real exchange rate

1,000 chf
428.953 omr

SFr.1.000 CHF = ر.ع.0.4290 OMR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:25
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.6091.3761.513157.111.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.8091.4781.626168.761.749
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.5181.7531.928200.1582.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Omani Rial
1 CHF0,42895 OMR
5 CHF2,14477 OMR
10 CHF4,28953 OMR
20 CHF8,57906 OMR
50 CHF21,44765 OMR
100 CHF42,89530 OMR
250 CHF107,23825 OMR
500 CHF214,47650 OMR
1000 CHF428,95300 OMR
2000 CHF857,90600 OMR
5000 CHF2.144,76500 OMR
10000 CHF4.289,53000 OMR
Conversion rates Omani Rial / Swiss Franc
1 OMR2,33126 CHF
5 OMR11,65630 CHF
10 OMR23,31260 CHF
20 OMR46,62520 CHF
50 OMR116,56300 CHF
100 OMR233,12600 CHF
250 OMR582,81500 CHF
500 OMR1.165,63000 CHF
1000 OMR2.331,26000 CHF
2000 OMR4.662,52000 CHF
5000 OMR11.656,30000 CHF
10000 OMR23.312,60000 CHF