5 Swiss francs to Malaysian ringgits

Convert CHF to MYR at the real exchange rate

5 chf
26.29 myr

SFr.1.000 CHF = RM5.258 MYR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:12
Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.930950.78483783.62651.375851.5132157.121.62774
1 EUR1.074210.8430289.83161.477941.62548168.7651.74851
1 GBP1.274151.186211106.5531.753041.92805200.1942.07398
1 INR0.01195790.01113190.0093850310.01645230.01809481.878830.0194644

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Malaysian ringgits

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MYR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MYR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Malaysian Ringgit
1 CHF5.25823 MYR
5 CHF26.29115 MYR
10 CHF52.58230 MYR
20 CHF105.16460 MYR
50 CHF262.91150 MYR
100 CHF525.82300 MYR
250 CHF1314.55750 MYR
500 CHF2629.11500 MYR
1000 CHF5258.23000 MYR
2000 CHF10516.46000 MYR
5000 CHF26291.15000 MYR
10000 CHF52582.30000 MYR
Conversion rates Malaysian Ringgit / Swiss Franc
1 MYR0.19018 CHF
5 MYR0.95089 CHF
10 MYR1.90178 CHF
20 MYR3.80356 CHF
50 MYR9.50890 CHF
100 MYR19.01780 CHF
250 MYR47.54450 CHF
500 MYR95.08900 CHF
1000 MYR190.17800 CHF
2000 MYR380.35600 CHF
5000 MYR950.89000 CHF
10000 MYR1901.78000 CHF