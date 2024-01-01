Convert CHF to MVR at the real exchange rate

50 Swiss francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

50 chf
847.78 mvr

SFr.1.000 CHF = MVR16.96 MVR

Mid-market exchange rate at 21:10
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPINRCADAUDJPYNZD
1 USD10.9310.78583.6071.3761.513157.111.628
1 EUR1.07410.84389.811.4781.626168.7751.749
1 GBP1.2741.1861106.4861.7521.927200.1032.074
1 INR0.0120.0110.00910.0160.0181.8790.019

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Swiss francs to Maldivian rufiyaas

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CHF in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and MVR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CHF to MVR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Swiss francs

CHF to USD

CHF to EUR

CHF to GBP

CHF to INR

CHF to CAD

CHF to AUD

CHF to JPY

CHF to NZD

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Swiss Franc / Maldivian Rufiyaa
1 CHF16,95550 MVR
5 CHF84,77750 MVR
10 CHF169,55500 MVR
20 CHF339,11000 MVR
50 CHF847,77500 MVR
100 CHF1.695,55000 MVR
250 CHF4.238,87500 MVR
500 CHF8.477,75000 MVR
1000 CHF16.955,50000 MVR
2000 CHF33.911,00000 MVR
5000 CHF84.777,50000 MVR
10000 CHF169.555,00000 MVR
Conversion rates Maldivian Rufiyaa / Swiss Franc
1 MVR0,05898 CHF
5 MVR0,29489 CHF
10 MVR0,58978 CHF
20 MVR1,17956 CHF
50 MVR2,94890 CHF
100 MVR5,89780 CHF
250 MVR14,74450 CHF
500 MVR29,48900 CHF
1000 MVR58,97800 CHF
2000 MVR117,95600 CHF
5000 MVR294,89000 CHF
10000 MVR589,78000 CHF