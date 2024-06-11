Swiss franc to Maldivian rufiyaas Historical Exchange Rates
Welcome to the Swiss franc to Maldivian rufiyaas history summary. This is the Swiss franc (CHF) to Maldivian rufiyaas (MVR) exchange rate history summary page, detailing 5 years of CHF and MVR historical data from 11-06-2019 to 11-06-2024.
Swiss franc to Maldivian rufiyaas exchange rate history
The exchange rate for Swiss franc to Maldivian rufiyaas is currently 16,954 today, reflecting a -1.418% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Swiss franc has remained relatively stable, with a -0.829% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.During the past week, the exchange rate of Swiss franc to Maldivian rufiyaas has fluctuated between a high of 17,344 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 16,923 on 11-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 09-06-2024, with a -1.351% decrease in value.
