100 cad
981.46 scr

C$1.000 CAD = ₨9.815 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:13
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 CAD9,81464 SCR
5 CAD49,07320 SCR
10 CAD98,14640 SCR
20 CAD196,29280 SCR
50 CAD490,73200 SCR
100 CAD981,46400 SCR
250 CAD2.453,66000 SCR
500 CAD4.907,32000 SCR
1000 CAD9.814,64000 SCR
2000 CAD19.629,28000 SCR
5000 CAD49.073,20000 SCR
10000 CAD98.146,40000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 SCR0,10189 CAD
5 SCR0,50944 CAD
10 SCR1,01889 CAD
20 SCR2,03778 CAD
50 SCR5,09445 CAD
100 SCR10,18890 CAD
250 SCR25,47225 CAD
500 SCR50,94450 CAD
1000 SCR101,88900 CAD
2000 SCR203,77800 CAD
5000 SCR509,44500 CAD
10000 SCR1.018,89000 CAD