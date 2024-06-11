Canadian dollar to Seychellois rupees exchange rate history

The exchange rate for Canadian dollar to Seychellois rupees is currently 9,815 today, reflecting a -1.051% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of Canadian dollar has remained relatively stable, with a -7.075% decrease compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of Canadian dollar to Seychellois rupees has fluctuated between a high of 10,658 on 07-06-2024 and a low of 9,762 on 06-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 7.876% increase in value.