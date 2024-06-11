10 Canadian dollars to Seychellois rupees

Convert CAD to SCR at the real exchange rate

10 cad
98.16 scr

C$1.000 CAD = ₨9.816 SCR

Mid-market exchange rate at 15:12
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDINREURGBPPKRAUDCNYPHP
1 USD183.6220.9320.786278.61.5177.25458.744
1 INR0.01210.0110.0093.3320.0180.0870.702
1 EUR1.07289.68110.843298.7851.6277.7863
1 GBP1.272106.3631.1861354.3651.9299.22774.719

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Canadian dollars to Seychellois rupees

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SCR in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to SCR rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars

CAD to USD

CAD to INR

CAD to EUR

CAD to GBP

CAD to PKR

CAD to AUD

CAD to CNY

CAD to PHP

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 CAD9,81552 SCR
5 CAD49,07760 SCR
10 CAD98,15520 SCR
20 CAD196,31040 SCR
50 CAD490,77600 SCR
100 CAD981,55200 SCR
250 CAD2.453,88000 SCR
500 CAD4.907,76000 SCR
1000 CAD9.815,52000 SCR
2000 CAD19.631,04000 SCR
5000 CAD49.077,60000 SCR
10000 CAD98.155,20000 SCR
Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 SCR0,10188 CAD
5 SCR0,50940 CAD
10 SCR1,01880 CAD
20 SCR2,03760 CAD
50 SCR5,09400 CAD
100 SCR10,18800 CAD
250 SCR25,47000 CAD
500 SCR50,94000 CAD
1000 SCR101,88000 CAD
2000 SCR203,76000 CAD
5000 SCR509,40000 CAD
10000 SCR1.018,80000 CAD