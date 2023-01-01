5000 Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars

Convert SCR to CAD at the real exchange rate

5.000 scr
469,28 cad

1.00000 SCR = 0.09386 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 22:23
Top currencies

 EURGBPUSDINRCADAUDCHFMXN
1 EUR10.8670241.1038491.83081.462281.620520.92882618.7361
1 GBP1.1533711.27314105.9151.686551.869061.0712821.6098
1 USD0.9059290.785463183.19211.324721.468070.8414516.9736
1 INR0.01088960.009441520.012020410.01592360.01764680.01011450.204029

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Seychellois rupees to Canadian dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select SCR in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and CAD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current SCR to CAD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Seychellois Rupee / Canadian Dollar
1 SCR0.09386 CAD
5 SCR0.46928 CAD
10 SCR0.93857 CAD
20 SCR1.87713 CAD
50 SCR4.69283 CAD
100 SCR9.38566 CAD
250 SCR23.46415 CAD
500 SCR46.92830 CAD
1000 SCR93.85660 CAD
2000 SCR187.71320 CAD
5000 SCR469.28300 CAD
10000 SCR938.56600 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Seychellois Rupee
1 CAD10.65460 SCR
5 CAD53.27300 SCR
10 CAD106.54600 SCR
20 CAD213.09200 SCR
50 CAD532.73000 SCR
100 CAD1065.46000 SCR
250 CAD2663.65000 SCR
500 CAD5327.30000 SCR
1000 CAD10654.60000 SCR
2000 CAD21309.20000 SCR
5000 CAD53273.00000 SCR
10000 CAD106546.00000 SCR