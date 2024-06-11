20 Canadian dollars to Hong Kong dollars
Convert CAD to HKD at the real exchange rate
Loading
Compare prices for sending money abroad
Leading competitors have a dirty little secret. They add hidden markups to their exchange rates - charging you more without your knowledge. And if they have a fee, they charge you twice.
Wise never hides fees in the exchange rate. We give you the real rate. Compare our rate and fee with our competitors and see the difference for yourself.
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert Canadian dollars to Hong Kong dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for Canadian dollars
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Singapore Dollar
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
|1 CAD
|5,67131 HKD
|5 CAD
|28,35655 HKD
|10 CAD
|56,71310 HKD
|20 CAD
|113,42620 HKD
|50 CAD
|283,56550 HKD
|100 CAD
|567,13100 HKD
|250 CAD
|1.417,82750 HKD
|500 CAD
|2.835,65500 HKD
|1000 CAD
|5.671,31000 HKD
|2000 CAD
|11.342,62000 HKD
|5000 CAD
|28.356,55000 HKD
|10000 CAD
|56.713,10000 HKD
|Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Canadian Dollar
|100 HKD
|17,63260 CAD
|200 HKD
|35,26520 CAD
|300 HKD
|52,89780 CAD
|500 HKD
|88,16300 CAD
|1000 HKD
|176,32600 CAD
|2000 HKD
|352,65200 CAD
|2500 HKD
|440,81500 CAD
|3000 HKD
|528,97800 CAD
|4000 HKD
|705,30400 CAD
|5000 HKD
|881,63000 CAD
|10000 HKD
|1.763,26000 CAD
|20000 HKD
|3.526,52000 CAD