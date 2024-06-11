amount-spellout.1000 Canadian dollars to Hong Kong dollars

Convert CAD to HKD at the real exchange rate

1,000 cad
5,671.31 hkd

C$1.000 CAD = $5.671 HKD

Mid-market exchange rate at 12:53
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

How to convert Canadian dollars to Hong Kong dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select CAD in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and HKD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current CAD to HKD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Hong Kong Dollar
1 CAD5,67131 HKD
5 CAD28,35655 HKD
10 CAD56,71310 HKD
20 CAD113,42620 HKD
50 CAD283,56550 HKD
100 CAD567,13100 HKD
250 CAD1.417,82750 HKD
500 CAD2.835,65500 HKD
1000 CAD5.671,31000 HKD
2000 CAD11.342,62000 HKD
5000 CAD28.356,55000 HKD
10000 CAD56.713,10000 HKD
Conversion rates Hong Kong Dollar / Canadian Dollar
100 HKD17,63260 CAD
200 HKD35,26520 CAD
300 HKD52,89780 CAD
500 HKD88,16300 CAD
1000 HKD176,32600 CAD
2000 HKD352,65200 CAD
2500 HKD440,81500 CAD
3000 HKD528,97800 CAD
4000 HKD705,30400 CAD
5000 HKD881,63000 CAD
10000 HKD1.763,26000 CAD
20000 HKD3.526,52000 CAD