Convert ALL to LBP at the real exchange rate

5 Albanian leks to Lebanese pounds

5 all
4,795.63 lbp

Lek1.000 ALL = ل.ل.959.1 LBP

Mid-market exchange rate at 06:42
Track the exchange rate
Wise

Spend abroad without hidden fees

Loading

Top currencies

 USDEURGBPCADPHPMKDAUDINR
1 USD10.9310.7851.37458.69157.321.51183.56
1 EUR1.07510.8431.47763.06961.5961.62489.794
1 GBP1.2741.18611.75274.79973.0521.926106.493
1 CAD0.7280.6770.571142.70541.7071.09960.8

Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.

Compare exchange rates

How to convert Albanian leks to Lebanese pounds

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select ALL in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and LBP in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current ALL to LBP rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Top currency pairings for Albanian leks

ALL to USD

ALL to EUR

ALL to GBP

ALL to CAD

ALL to PHP

ALL to MKD

ALL to AUD

ALL to INR

Change Converter source currency

Are you overpaying your bank?

Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.

Compare us to your bankSend money with Wise

Download Our Currency Converter App

Features our users love:
  • Free and ad-free.
  • Track live exchange rates.
  • Compare the best money transfer providers.
See how rates have changed over the last day or the last 500. Add currencies you use often — or just want to keep an eye on — to your favourites for easy access. Pounds, dollars, pesos galore.
Download from the Apple App StoreDownload from the Google Play Store
Currency Converter is an exchange rate information and news app only and not a currency trading platform. The information shown there does not constitute financial advice.
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Lebanese Pound
1 ALL959,12500 LBP
5 ALL4.795,62500 LBP
10 ALL9.591,25000 LBP
20 ALL19.182,50000 LBP
50 ALL47.956,25000 LBP
100 ALL95.912,50000 LBP
250 ALL239.781,25000 LBP
500 ALL479.562,50000 LBP
1000 ALL959.125,00000 LBP
2000 ALL1.918.250,00000 LBP
5000 ALL4.795.625,00000 LBP
10000 ALL9.591.250,00000 LBP
Conversion rates Lebanese Pound / Albanian Lek
1 LBP0,00104 ALL
5 LBP0,00521 ALL
10 LBP0,01043 ALL
20 LBP0,02085 ALL
50 LBP0,05213 ALL
100 LBP0,10426 ALL
250 LBP0,26065 ALL
500 LBP0,52131 ALL
1000 LBP1,04262 ALL
2000 LBP2,08524 ALL
5000 LBP5,21310 ALL
10000 LBP10,42620 ALL