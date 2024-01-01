1 Albanian lek to Canadian dollars

Convert ALL to CAD

1 all
0.01 cad

Lek1.000 ALL = C$0.01471 CAD

Mid-market exchange rate at 05:48
Conversion rates Albanian Lek / Canadian Dollar
1 ALL0,01471 CAD
5 ALL0,07357 CAD
10 ALL0,14715 CAD
20 ALL0,29430 CAD
50 ALL0,73575 CAD
100 ALL1,47149 CAD
250 ALL3,67873 CAD
500 ALL7,35745 CAD
1000 ALL14,71490 CAD
2000 ALL29,42980 CAD
5000 ALL73,57450 CAD
10000 ALL147,14900 CAD
Conversion rates Canadian Dollar / Albanian Lek
1 CAD67,95840 ALL
5 CAD339,79200 ALL
10 CAD679,58400 ALL
20 CAD1.359,16800 ALL
50 CAD3.397,92000 ALL
100 CAD6.795,84000 ALL
250 CAD16.989,60000 ALL
500 CAD33.979,20000 ALL
1000 CAD67.958,40000 ALL
2000 CAD135.916,80000 ALL
5000 CAD339.792,00000 ALL
10000 CAD679.584,00000 ALL