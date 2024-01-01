Convert AED to SGD at the real exchange rate

5 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars

5 aed
1.84 sgd

د.إ1.000 AED = S$0.3683 SGD

Mid-market exchange rate at 04:50


How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars

  • 1

    Input your amount

    Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.

  • 2

    Choose your currencies

    Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.

  • 3

    That’s it

    Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.

Conversion rates United Arab Emirates Dirham / Singapore Dollar
1 AED0,36835 SGD
5 AED1,84172 SGD
10 AED3,68345 SGD
20 AED7,36690 SGD
50 AED18,41725 SGD
100 AED36,83450 SGD
250 AED92,08625 SGD
500 AED184,17250 SGD
1000 AED368,34500 SGD
2000 AED736,69000 SGD
5000 AED1.841,72500 SGD
10000 AED3.683,45000 SGD
Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
1 SGD2,71485 AED
5 SGD13,57425 AED
10 SGD27,14850 AED
20 SGD54,29700 AED
50 SGD135,74250 AED
100 SGD271,48500 AED
250 SGD678,71250 AED
500 SGD1.357,42500 AED
1000 SGD2.714,85000 AED
2000 SGD5.429,70000 AED
5000 SGD13.574,25000 AED
10000 SGD27.148,50000 AED