United Arab Emirates dirham to Singapore dollars exchange rate history

The exchange rate for United Arab Emirates dirham to Singapore dollars is currently 0,368 today, reflecting a -0.016% change since yesterday. Over the past week, the value of United Arab Emirates dirham has remained relatively stable, with a 0.495% increase compared to its value 7 days ago.

During the past week, the exchange rate of United Arab Emirates dirham to Singapore dollars has fluctuated between a high of 0,369 on 11-06-2024 and a low of 0,366 on 07-06-2024. The largest 24-hour price movement occurred on 07-06-2024, with a 0.402% increase in value.