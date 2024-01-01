Convert AED to SGD at the real exchange rate
amount-spellout.1000 United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars
Loading
Beware of bad exchange rates. Banks and traditional providers often have extra costs, which they pass to you by marking up the exchange rate. Our smart tech means we’re more efficient – which means you get a great rate. Every time.
How to convert United Arab Emirates dirhams to Singapore dollars
- 1
Input your amount
Simply type in the box how much you want to convert.
- 2
Choose your currencies
Click on the dropdown to select AED in the first dropdown as the currency that you want to convert and SGD in the second drop down as the currency you want to convert to.
- 3
That’s it
Our currency converter will show you the current AED to SGD rate and how it’s changed over the past day, week or month.
Top currency pairings for United Arab Emirates dirhams
Change Converter source currency
- Australian Dollar
- Brazilian Real
- British Pound Sterling
- Bulgarian Lev
- Canadian Dollar
- Chinese Yuan RMB
- Czech Republic Koruna
- Danish Krone
- Euro
- Hong Kong Dollar
- Hungarian Forint
- Indian Rupee
- Indonesian Rupiah
- Israeli New Sheqel
- Japanese Yen
- Malaysian Ringgit
- New Zealand Dollar
- Norwegian Krone
- Polish Zloty
- Romanian Leu
- Swedish Krona
- Swiss Franc
- Turkish Lira
- US Dollar
Are you overpaying your bank?
Banks often advertise free or low-cost transfers, but add a hidden markup to the exchange rate. Wise gives you the real, mid-market, exchange rate, so you can make huge savings on your international money transfers.
Download Our Currency Converter App
- Free and ad-free.
- Track live exchange rates.
- Compare the best money transfer providers.
|Conversion rates Singapore Dollar / United Arab Emirates Dirham
|1 SGD
|2,71485 AED
|5 SGD
|13,57425 AED
|10 SGD
|27,14850 AED
|20 SGD
|54,29700 AED
|50 SGD
|135,74250 AED
|100 SGD
|271,48500 AED
|250 SGD
|678,71250 AED
|500 SGD
|1.357,42500 AED
|1000 SGD
|2.714,85000 AED
|2000 SGD
|5.429,70000 AED
|5000 SGD
|13.574,25000 AED
|10000 SGD
|27.148,50000 AED