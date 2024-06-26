First Sensor AG stock information

First Sensor AG is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under SIS.DEX.

What is the current performance of SIS.DEX stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 59 EUR. The market has seen 0.20 EUR change in the price of a SIS.DEX share, representing 0.3401% change from the previous close of 58.80 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 SIS.DEX stock opened at 58.40 EUR, reached a high of 59 EUR, and a low of 58.20 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 59 EUR, while the closing price is 59 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 956, indicating the level of market activity.



First Sensor AG during the last trading day has seen a high of 59 EUR and a low of 58.20 EUR.

What is the live share price of First Sensor AG? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of First Sensor AG, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of First Sensor AG is currently worth 59 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

