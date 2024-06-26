FIDUCIAL REAL EST. stock information

FIDUCIAL REAL EST. is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under ORIA.PAR.

What is the current performance of ORIA.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 173 EUR. The market has seen -3 EUR change in the price of a ORIA.PAR share, representing -1.7045% change from the previous close of 176 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 ORIA.PAR stock opened at 176 EUR, reached a high of 176 EUR, and a low of 173 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 173 EUR, while the closing price is 173 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 21, indicating the level of market activity.



FIDUCIAL REAL EST. during the last trading day has seen a high of 176 EUR and a low of 173 EUR.

What is the live share price of FIDUCIAL REAL EST.? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of FIDUCIAL REAL EST., you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of FIDUCIAL REAL EST. is currently worth 173 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

