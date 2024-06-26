CIE DU MONT BLANC stock information

CIE DU MONT BLANC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MLCMB.PAR.

What is the current performance of MLCMB.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 127 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a MLCMB.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 127 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 MLCMB.PAR stock opened at 127 EUR, reached a high of 127 EUR, and a low of 127 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 127 EUR, while the closing price is 127 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 5, indicating the level of market activity.



CIE DU MONT BLANC during the last trading day has seen a high of 127 EUR and a low of 127 EUR.

What is the live share price of CIE DU MONT BLANC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CIE DU MONT BLANC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CIE DU MONT BLANC is currently worth 127 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

