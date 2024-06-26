CFM INDOSUEZWEALTH stock information

CFM INDOSUEZWEALTH is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under MLCFM.PAR.

What is the current performance of MLCFM.PAR stock? As of 26-06-2024, the stock price stands at 1,100 EUR. The market has seen 0 EUR change in the price of a MLCFM.PAR share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 1,100 EUR.



On 26-06-2024 MLCFM.PAR stock opened at 1,100 EUR, reached a high of 1,100 EUR, and a low of 1,100 EUR. The adjusted closing price is 1,100 EUR, while the closing price is 1,100 EUR. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 12, indicating the level of market activity.



CFM INDOSUEZWEALTH during the last trading day has seen a high of 1,100 EUR and a low of 1,100 EUR.

What is the live share price of CFM INDOSUEZWEALTH? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of CFM INDOSUEZWEALTH, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of CFM INDOSUEZWEALTH is currently worth 1,100 EUR.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.