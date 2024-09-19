LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC stock information

LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LTG.LON.

What is the current performance of LTG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.743 GBP. The market has seen 0.027000000000000003 GBP change in the price of a LTG.LON share, representing 3.7709% change from the previous close of 0.716 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 LTG.LON stock opened at 0.72 GBP, reached a high of 0.745 GBP, and a low of 0.72 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.743 GBP, while the closing price is 0.743 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 929234, indicating the level of market activity.



LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.745 GBP and a low of 0.72 GBP.

What is the live share price of LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LEARNING TECHNOLOGIES GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.743 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

