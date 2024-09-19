LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC stock information

LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LLOY.LON.

What is the current performance of LLOY.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.585 GBP. The market has seen 0.0062 GBP change in the price of a LLOY.LON share, representing 1.0712% change from the previous close of 0.5788 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 LLOY.LON stock opened at 0.5871999999999999 GBP, reached a high of 0.588 GBP, and a low of 0.5826 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.585 GBP, while the closing price is 0.585 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 114866118, indicating the level of market activity.



LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.588 GBP and a low of 0.5826 GBP.

What is the live share price of LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.585 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

