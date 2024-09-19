LEXINGTON GOLD LTD stock information

LEXINGTON GOLD LTD is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LEX.LON.

What is the current performance of LEX.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0435 GBP. The market has seen 0.0045000000000000005 GBP change in the price of a LEX.LON share, representing 11.5385% change from the previous close of 0.039 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 LEX.LON stock opened at 0.040999999999999995 GBP, reached a high of 0.045 GBP, and a low of 0.040999999999999995 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0435 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0435 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 605483, indicating the level of market activity.



LEXINGTON GOLD LTD during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.045 GBP and a low of 0.040999999999999995 GBP.

What is the live share price of LEXINGTON GOLD LTD? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LEXINGTON GOLD LTD, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LEXINGTON GOLD LTD is currently worth 0.0435 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.