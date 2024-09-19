LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC stock information

LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under LDG.LON.

What is the current performance of LDG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.12625 GBP. The market has seen 0.00125 GBP change in the price of a LDG.LON share, representing 1.0000% change from the previous close of 0.125 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 LDG.LON stock opened at 0.125 GBP, reached a high of 0.12737500000000002 GBP, and a low of 0.1225 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.12625 GBP, while the closing price is 0.12625 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 488233, indicating the level of market activity.



LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.12737500000000002 GBP and a low of 0.1225 GBP.

What is the live share price of LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of LOGISTICS DEVELOPMENT GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.12625 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.