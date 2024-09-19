KORE POTASH PLC stock information

KORE POTASH PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KP2.LON.

What is the current performance of KP2.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0225 GBP. The market has seen 0.001 GBP change in the price of a KP2.LON share, representing 4.6512% change from the previous close of 0.0215 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 KP2.LON stock opened at 0.02177 GBP, reached a high of 0.02355 GBP, and a low of 0.02177 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0225 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0225 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 2574107, indicating the level of market activity.



KORE POTASH PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.02355 GBP and a low of 0.02177 GBP.

What is the live share price of KORE POTASH PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of KORE POTASH PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of KORE POTASH PLC is currently worth 0.0225 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

Wise cannot guarantee that the data is accurate or complete, and accepts no responsibility for how it may be used.