KROMEK GROUP PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under KMK.LON.

What is the current performance of KMK.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0545 GBP. The market has seen 0.0015 GBP change in the price of a KMK.LON share, representing 2.8302% change from the previous close of 0.053 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 KMK.LON stock opened at 0.053 GBP, reached a high of 0.055999999999999994 GBP, and a low of 0.051210000000000006 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0545 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0545 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 312265, indicating the level of market activity.



KROMEK GROUP PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.055999999999999994 GBP and a low of 0.051210000000000006 GBP.

Owning a piece of KROMEK GROUP PLC is currently worth 0.0545 GBP.



