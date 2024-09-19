JAYWING PLC stock information

JAYWING PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under JWNG.LON.

What is the current performance of JWNG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.0225 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a JWNG.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.0225 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 JWNG.LON stock opened at 0.0225 GBP, reached a high of 0.0225 GBP, and a low of 0.020550000000000002 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.0225 GBP, while the closing price is 0.0225 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 1, indicating the level of market activity.



JAYWING PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0225 GBP and a low of 0.020550000000000002 GBP.

What is the live share price of JAYWING PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of JAYWING PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of JAYWING PLC is currently worth 0.0225 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

