IXICO PLC stock information

IXICO PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under IXI.LON.

What is the current performance of IXI.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.095 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a IXI.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.095 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 IXI.LON stock opened at 0.095 GBP, reached a high of 0.0965 GBP, and a low of 0.09050000000000001 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.095 GBP, while the closing price is 0.095 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 20427, indicating the level of market activity.



IXICO PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.0965 GBP and a low of 0.09050000000000001 GBP.

What is the live share price of IXICO PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of IXICO PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of IXICO PLC is currently worth 0.095 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

