INSIG AI PLC stock information

INSIG AI PLC is a company listed and traded on the London Stock Exchange under INSG.LON.

What is the current performance of INSG.LON stock? As of 19-09-2024, the stock price stands at 0.1275 GBP. The market has seen 0 GBP change in the price of a INSG.LON share, representing 0.0000% change from the previous close of 0.1275 GBP.



On 19-09-2024 INSG.LON stock opened at 0.1275 GBP, reached a high of 0.1295 GBP, and a low of 0.125 GBP. The adjusted closing price is 0.1275 GBP, while the closing price is 0.1275 GBP. Adjusted close is the closing price after adjustments for all applicable splits and dividend distributions whereas the closing price refers to the last price at which a stock traded during the trading session.



The volume of shares traded yesterday was 104559, indicating the level of market activity.



INSIG AI PLC during the last trading day has seen a high of 0.1295 GBP and a low of 0.125 GBP.

What is the live share price of INSIG AI PLC? When you own a share, you possess a stake – or equity – in a company. The proportion of the company you own is determined by the number of shares you own in relation to the total number of available shares.



That means if you own one share of INSIG AI PLC, you only own a fraction of the company. The share price tells you how much investors believe that fraction of the company is worth.



Owning a piece of INSIG AI PLC is currently worth 0.1275 GBP.



Please keep in mind that stock prices and information may fluctuate throughout the trading day.

